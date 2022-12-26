UrduPoint.com

President Alvi's Statement About Gen Bajwa's Alleged Support 'wrongly Attributed': President House

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

President Alvi's statement about Gen Bajwa's alleged support 'wrongly attributed': President House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday rebutted a statement "wrongly attributed" to him regarding the alleged support extended by then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during polls.

"President Dr.

Arif Alvi has taken notice of the statement wrongly attributed to him about the alleged help extended by the former Chief of Army Staff, General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his team in the Senate, and their help to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the elections also," the media wing of the President Office said.

"The statement has been quoted out of reference to the context and is twisted and self-concocted," it said.

