President Appointed Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum As Acting VC Federal Urdu University

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:08 PM

President appointed Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum as acting VC Federal Urdu University

The President of Pakistan/Chancellor Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) has been pleased to appoint Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum as Acting Vice Chancellor, FUUAST with immediate effect

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the appointment has been made till the permanent Vice Chancellor assumes office.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the appointment has been made till the permanent Vice Chancellor assumes office.

He will perform his duties as prescribed in the minutes of meeting of the Senate FUUAST.

