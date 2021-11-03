President appointed Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum as acting VC Federal Urdu University

The President of Pakistan/Chancellor Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) has been pleased to appoint Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum as Acting Vice Chancellor, FUUAST with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The President of Pakistan/Chancellor Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) has been pleased to appoint Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum as Acting Vice Chancellor, FUUAST with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the appointment has been made till the permanent Vice Chancellor assumes office.

He will perform his duties as prescribed in the minutes of meeting of the Senate FUUAST.