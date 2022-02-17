UrduPoint.com

President Appreciates Assistance Of Bill Gates Foundation

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

William Henry Gates III (Bill Gates), Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday

The president deeply appreciated the assistance provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for eradicating polio.

"Pakistan has not reported a single case of wild poliovirus for one full year and things look promising, but we will not lower our guard," he added. The polio campaign experience was of tremendous help during Covid-19 in which Pakistan performed exceptionally well, he said, according to a press release.

While congratulating Gates on receiving the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan, the president said the award was in recognition of his philanthropic services towards the cause of humanity.

He stated that Pakistan was trying to improve its nutrition needs of mother and child, and that Ehsaas had a very good programme in that regard. Mr Gates said that research being undertaken by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on gastric microbiome could help overcome some challenges in that regard.

Talking to Mr Gates, President Alvi said Pakistan was looking forward to outstanding cooperation with microsoft in the IT sector. Pakistan, he added, had huge youth bulge that could enormously help to meet the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Both being avid readers, they also exchanged views on recent books on increasing wealth disparity in the world and the president emphasized that Mr Gates' philanthropic work had led the way for rich people to work with social causes and reduce that inequality.

>