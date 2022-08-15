President approves appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as Governor GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of Syed Mehdi Shah as the Governor of Gilgit Baltistan.

The president gave the approval on the advice of the prime minister in line with Section 33(3) of the Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, the President House said.

Dr Alvi had accepted the resignation of Raja Jalal Hussain on June 24, 2022.