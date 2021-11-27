President arrives in Asghabat to attend 15th ECO summit meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday arrived on a two day visit to attend the 15th summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

ASGHABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday arrived on a two day visit to attend the 15th summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The President was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Chary Amanov, at Ashgabat International Airport. On his arrival, the President was presented guard of honour.

During his stay in Turkmenistan, the President will hold meetings with heads of states.