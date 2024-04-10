President Asif Ali Zardari Offers Eid Prayer In Nawabshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) President of Pakistan AsIf Ali Zardari on Wednesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in Nawabshah.
The president prayed for the security and prosperity of the country.
Later he met with the people and exchanged eid greetings with them.
The President after Eid prayer met with Party leaders and notables of city.
Sindh Minister for Prison Ali Hassan Zardari also offered Eid-ul-fitr prayer at Zardari House.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Faisalabad27 minutes ago
-
RPO, DC, CPO offer Eid in Police Lines27 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers offered in tight security37 minutes ago
-
Largest Eid Prayer congregation held at Old Polo Ground in city47 minutes ago
-
President, PM exchange Eid greetings57 minutes ago
-
PM urges Muslims to remember Palestinians, Kashmiris on Eid-ul-Fitr1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated religious fervor2 hours ago
-
President offers Eid prayers in Nawabshah2 hours ago
-
PM offers Eid prayers in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Eidul-Fitr being celebrated in Bahawalpur with zeal2 hours ago
-
Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan2 hours ago
-
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties12 hours ago