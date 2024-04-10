President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid Prayer in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) President of Pakistan AsIf Ali Zardari on Wednesday offered Eid ul Fitr prayer in Nawabshah.

The president prayed for the security and prosperity of the country.

Later he met with the people and exchanged eid greetings with them.

The President after Eid prayer met with Party leaders and notables of city.

Sindh Minister for Prison Ali Hassan Zardari also offered Eid-ul-fitr prayer at Zardari House.