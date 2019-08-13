President confers 116 Pakistan civil awards on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the conferment of Pakistan Civil Award on 116 individuals from Pakistan as well as some foreign nationals on Independence Day in recognition of their excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March, 23, 2020, according to a press release issued here by Cabinet Secretariat.

The president approved conferment of Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Song Tao and Zhong Shan of China, Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE and Sheila Jackson Lee of USA in recognition of their services to Pakistan.

As a recognition of his gallantry, the president approved conferment of Hilal-i-Shuja'at award on Dr. Abdul Qudous Saikh Shaheed from Sindh.

Five persons have been conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz including Zhao Baige of China (Services to Pakistan), Khaliq Dad Khan (Electronics), Maj.(R) Azam Suleman Khan(Public Service/National Security) and Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali (Public Service).

Leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of the United States would be decorated with Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam in recognition of his services to Pakistan.

The Sitara-i-Pakistan award has been conferred on Baroness Syeeda Hussain Warsi of UK, Geng Ying of China and Bakhtibek Shabarbayev of Kazakhstan for their services to Pakistan.

Six individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas have been conferred Sitara-i-Shuja'at for showing gallantry including Malik Khadin Shaheed Malik Fazal Ur Rehman Shaheed, Malik Gul Shamad Khan alias Matorkey Shaheed, Mian Shah Jehan Shaheed, Malik Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed and Dr. Mazhar Ul Haq Kakakhel.

The president approved Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards for Dr. Shahzad Nasim (Singapore), Dr. Zaid Ahmed Al-Muhaisen (Jordan), Prof. Javed Iqbal, Dr. Asif Mahmood (USA), Najeeb Ullah Ghauri (USA), Dr. Pavel Bem (Czesh Repbulic), Dr. Selamic Kilic (Turkey) and Dr. Berislav Gaso (Crotia) for their remarkable services to Pakistan.

Others who would also be conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz awards included Zia Aftab, Safdar Moavia, Rehan Majid, Abdul Qayyum and Muhammad Ilyas in Engineering, Dr. Rizwan Hussain (Chemistry), Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti (Physics, Nano-Science & Nanotechnology), Prof. Dr. Ayub Sabir (education), Dr. Kamran Vasfy (Medicine/Destist), Asrar Ahmad (Ibne Safi) (late) (Literature), Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani (Public Service), Allam Razi Jafar Haqvi (Public Service), Muhammad Javed Afridi (Public Service) and Justice (Retd) Nasira Iqbal (Public Service).

Ahmedullah and Rehan Hassan would also be recognized by this award for being the highest tax payers.

President's Award for Pride of Performance would be conferred on Syed Farman Hussain (Chemistry), Muhammad Haroon, (Mining), Muhammad Farooq, (Physics), Dr. Liaqat Ali, (Nuclear), Dr. Shabana Waseem (Chemistry), Nisar Hussain Chughtai, (Engineering), Dr. Muhammad Hammad Asghar, (Physics), Jawaid Ahmad Siddiqui, (Electronics), Mirza Rizwan Baig, (Physics), Dr. Sara Qaiser (Chemistry), Javed Ahmed (Mechnical), Tahir Mahmood Hayat (Engineering), Naseem Akhtar of Gujrat (Embroidered complete Qura'an), Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi (Music), Fazal Abbas Jutt (Singing), Ghulam Abbas (Music), Waris Baig (Singing) Saien Zahoor Ahmed (Singing), Raheela Khanam alias Deeba Khanum (Acting), Dr. Musarrat Hassan (Painting), Ustad Khursheed Hussain (Tabla Nawaz), Ustad Abu Muhammad Qawal (Qawwali), Ghulam Mohiuddin (Acting), Sahir Ali Bagga (Singing), Hassan Sadpara (late) (Mountaineer) and Master Ayub (Public Service).

Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam award would go to Lee Rhiannon (Australia), Karin Zoeter (Belgium), Yasmin Qureshi (UK), Rehman Chishti (UK), Ali Sahin (Turkey), Muhammad Balta (Turkey), Lord Qurban Hussain (UK) and Abdulla Saeed Al-Ghfeli (UAE) for their services to Pakistan.

In recognition of their gallantry, the president conferred Tamgha-i-Shuja'at on Shah Gul Hayat, Muhammad Zakriya, Muhammad Asif Bhatti, Zahid Ullah, Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, Amjad Hussain, Rana Tariq Mahmood Chohan, Salah Ahmed, Ahmed Raza, Saqib Hassan and Muhammad Tahir.

Among those who had been conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz included Khalid Mehboob (Services to Pakistan), Prof. Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Sayed (Egypt) (Services to Pakistan), Dr. Faeza Imtiaz (Chemistry), Dr. Muhammad Farooq Zafar (Metallurgy/ Material), Mohsin Ali (Mechanical), Sajid Mahmood (Metallurgy/ Material), Muhammad Farooq Mirza (Engineering), Lt. Col. (Retd) Syed Taqi Ahmed (Engineering), Dr. Shahnaz Perveen (Chemistry) Yousaf Saleem (Academic Distinction), Rizwan Beg (Fashion Designer), Naeem Pasha (Architect/Painting), Faqeero (Sculpture), Kaeiser Beg (Mosaics Work), Syed Zabeeb Masood Shah (Na'at Khawani), Sanam Marvi (Music), Fehmeda Riaz (late) (poetry), Malik Fida-ur-Rehman (Journalism), Muhammad Usman (late) (Public Service), Fariha Razak (late) (Public Service), Sabeen Shah (Public Service), Khalid Mahmood (Public Service), Ijaz Ahmad (Public Service), Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi (Education), Muhammad Akhtar Chaudhry (Public Service), Dr. M. Salah-ud-Din Mengal (Social Services) and Kamran Lashari (Public Service).

Dr. Marian Jane Morrison of UK has been conferred Tamgha-i-Khidmat in recognition of his services to Pakistan.