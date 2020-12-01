UrduPoint.com
President Confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (mly) On Chinese Defence Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:47 PM

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (mly) on Chinese defence minister

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on China's Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on China's Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President decorated the Chinese official with the award in recognition to his illustrious services for strengthening defence relations between Pakistan and China.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, services chiefs and senior military officials of Pakistan and China attended the ceremony.

"General Wei Fenghe is a sincere and close friend of Pakistan. He has played a prominent role in promoting and further strengthening defence relations between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and China," said a citation read on the occasion.

With a distinguished career, General Wei Fenghe graduated from People's Liberation Army National Defence University, China and was commissioned in People's Liberation Army in December 1970.

During his outstanding military career, he served as Chief of Staff, People's Liberation Army Second Artillery Force and Deputy Chief of General Staff of People's Liberation Army and Commanded People's Liberation Army Second Artillery Force and People's Liberation Army Rocket Force.

In 2012, he became a Member of the Central Military Commission and later appointed Member of Leading Party Member's Group of the State Council.

Later, General Wei Fenghe called on President Arif Alvi and discussed issues pertaining to the military cooperation between Pakistan and China.

