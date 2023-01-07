UrduPoint.com

President Dr Arif Alvi Imposes Fine On UBL For Filing Frivolous Representation

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 06:06 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi imposes fine on UBL for filing frivolous representation

President Dr Arif Alvi has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on United Bank Ltd (UBL) over filing a frivolous representation in a disputed transaction case involving a mere amount of Rs 20,000 only

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ):President Dr Arif Alvi has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on United Bank Ltd (UBL) over filing a frivolous representation in a disputed transaction case involving a mere amount of Rs 20,000 only.

He further ordered that the bank should pay the fine in addition to returning the defrauded amount to its customer as the bank adamantly filed frivolous representation wasting its resources and time as well of the Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan (BMP) and the office of the Head of State, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

UBL had filed a representation with the President against the orders of the BMP in a case where a customer had attempted to withdraw cash of Rs 20,000 from UBL's ATM but the cash was not dispensed whereas the customer's account was debited.

The customer had also filed a complaint and submitted the Dispute Settlement Form but his complaint was rejected summarily. Feeling aggrieved, he had raised the matter with the BMP, which passed the orders of returning the disputed amount to the customer.

The president rejected the UBL's representation on the grounds that the bank had failed to discharge the burden and statutory liability cast upon it under the law by failing to comply with the State Bank of Pakistan's directives that the banks should install external cameras in ATM cabins within three months from the date of issue of SBP's circular to have secondary evidence against cash claims to satisfy the customers.

He further observed that the bank also failed to comply with SBP's instructions that for record keeping relating to complaints, banks were required to follow instructions contained in Prudential Regulations, and where CCTV footage was considered part of circumstantial evidence, it must be retained at least for two months, and for complaints escalated to Courts, all related evidence should be retained till the final decision.

The president held that UBL had failed to provide its investigation report and requisite information to BMP office despite follow up and being given the opportunity during the hearing as well.

The president rejected the UBL's representation filed against the orders of the BMP wherein BMP had rejected the view point of the bank terming it baseless and without any evidence and directed the Bank to pay the defrauded amount of Rs 20,000 to the complainant and report compliance within 30 days.

He also upheld the order of BMP and also imposed a fine of 20,000 on the bank for filing an appeal in a case where meagre amount was involved and was less than even the cost of litigation and was frivolous.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Fine Bank United Bank Limited All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Win more than 15 cars and exciting prizes at Sheik ..

Win more than 15 cars and exciting prizes at Sheikh Zayed Festival through raffl ..

9 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Ar ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union&# ..

9 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza reveals her retirement plans

Sania Mirza reveals her retirement plans

14 minutes ago
 Patriarch of Constantinople Meets With Former Ukra ..

Patriarch of Constantinople Meets With Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko - R ..

9 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to Ban Sale of Alcohol in Duty-Free S ..

Saudi Arabia to Ban Sale of Alcohol in Duty-Free Stores - Customs

2 minutes ago
 Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by exce ..

Sarfraz wrongs former PCB Chief Ramiz Raja by excellent performance

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.