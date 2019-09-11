UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Stresses Use Of Modern Technology For Transparent Audit Process

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday called for integrating modern technology in the audit process to ensure transparency and efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday called for integrating modern technology in the audit process to ensure transparency and efficiency.

He expressed these views as Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir presented him the annual audit report for financial year 2017-18, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi highlighted the constitutional importance of the office of Auditor General of Pakistan and said transparency must be priority of any government to ensure good governance.

The AGP apprised the president about salient features of the report, according to which an audit of Rs13,652.145 billion was conducted and an amount of Rs127.279 billion was recovered.

He said every effort was being made to ensure efficiency and discipline in the organization so as to rid the country of the menace of corruption.

He also informed the president that the automation of audit process was underway.

