President Dr Arif Alvi terms doctors 'heroes' sacrificing own lives while saving people from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday termed the doctors as heroes who lost their lives in fight against coronavirus, saying the nation acknowledged their sacrifice.

"Nation thanks them, who have sacrificed their lives and health professionals who are at increasing risk," the president tweeted on death of pathologist Dr Aurangzeb and pediatrician Dr Muhammad Azam Khan due to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The President offered condolences to the families of the deceased doctors and said ,"They are our heroes".

Dr Arif Alvi said, "But as we recognize them, we must insist that we practice SOPs. Wear masks, wash hands and keep social distance everywhere."