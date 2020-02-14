President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address joint press conference

(@fidahassanain)

Turkish President says that the issue of Kashmir must be resolved through dialogue and supported Pakistan’s stance on it besides his announcement to help Pakistan get rid of FATF's grey list.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on different fields.

In a special ceremony for MoUs held at Prime Minister house, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan signed on a number of Memorandum of Understandings between both countries. MoUs signed on the departments include Railways, Postal Services, Bilateral Trade, Radio and tv.

The leaders also signed MoU on tourism and cultural development, food as well as Defence. The cabinet members, bureaucrats and members of the Turkish delegations were present there on the occasion.

After signing MoUs, both the leaders addressed a joint press conference. PM Imran Khan said that speech delivered by President Erdogan was liked and appreciated by the public. He is equally popular in Pakistan because if he contested he could win.

“Signing MoUs is the beginning of new era,” said the PM.

The PM also talked about Occupied Kashmir, sayng that Kashmir was under continuous siege. Over 8 million Kashmiries were suffering in Occupied Kashmir due to Indian occupation. “Kashmiri youths are there like in jail,” said PM Imran Khan while pointing out recently passed anti-Muslim laws in India.

“I am thankful to Turkish President for raising Kashmir issue,” said the PM. He stated that Kashmir was not the part of India; it was occupied.

President Erdogan said that he was happy over his remarkable reception. He said he came to visit Islamabad after three years.

“I feel Pakistan as my second home and feeling immense pleasure for being here after three years,” said President Erdogan. He said Turkey was standing beside Pakistan and would continue to support it in all circumstances.

He stated that they discussed different important matters during their meeting and signed 13 agreements with Pakistan.