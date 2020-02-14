UrduPoint.com
President Erdogan, Speaker National Assembly Discuss Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid 6 hours ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had a formal meeting prior to the address to the joint session of the Parliament.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had a formal meeting prior to the address to the joint session of the Parliament.

Expressing his sentiments, the Speaker said that Pakistan cherished its fraternal relations with Turkey which were intertwined in religious, historic, cultural and brotherly ties. He said that people of Pakistan were thankful to the resolute support of President Erdogan on the issue of Kashmir.

Speaker Asad Qaiser further said that bilateral relations had witnessed marked progress due to enhanced cooperation at multilateral spheres.

He expressed his optimism that the current visit of President Erdogan will further reinvigorate bilateral relations.

The Speaker said that it was indeed an honor for the Parliament to be addressed by the leader of great stature from a brotherly country.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also welcomed the President and expressed their gratitude to him for visiting Pakistan and addressing the Parliament.

Earlier, President Erdogan was received by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on his arrival at Parliament House.

The President of Turkey after his address to the Parliament also inscribed his remarks in thevisitors' book, placed in the Hall of Fame at the Parliament House.

