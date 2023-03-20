President for collective efforts for continuity of democracy in country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President Arif Alvi on Monday said the legal fraternity played an important role in the restoration of the judiciary in the country.

Addressing as a chief guest at a seminar on the Rule of Law at the Sindh Governor House, the President said this was high time to make collective efforts for the maintenance of democracy by reducing anarchy and giving importance to the court orders.

He said no country could progress without the rule of law and democracy. Arif Alvi said we shouldn't avoid any sacrifice needed for the maintenance of democracy in the country.

The President said for the implementation of rule of law consultation was a must but unimportant factors were the barriers in the process of consultation.

He appealed to the people to avoid violence and conflicts to ensure the survival of democracy in the country.

Arif Alvi said the lawyers had a very important role to play in the continuity of the democratic process and implementation of rule of law with its spirit. He said Pakistan was founded with the democratic process and its progress was only possible through the continuity of democracy.

On the occasion, President of Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Shahid Zuberi, Member Sindh Bar Council Naeem Qureshi and Advocate Riaz Affandi also spoke.