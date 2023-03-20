UrduPoint.com

President For Collective Efforts For Continuity Of Democracy In Country

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

President for collective efforts for continuity of democracy in country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President Arif Alvi on Monday said the legal fraternity played an important role in the restoration of the judiciary in the country.

Addressing as a chief guest at a seminar on the Rule of Law at the Sindh Governor House, the President said this was high time to make collective efforts for the maintenance of democracy by reducing anarchy and giving importance to the court orders.

He said no country could progress without the rule of law and democracy. Arif Alvi said we shouldn't avoid any sacrifice needed for the maintenance of democracy in the country.

The President said for the implementation of rule of law consultation was a must but unimportant factors were the barriers in the process of consultation.

He appealed to the people to avoid violence and conflicts to ensure the survival of democracy in the country.

Arif Alvi said the lawyers had a very important role to play in the continuity of the democratic process and implementation of rule of law with its spirit. He said Pakistan was founded with the democratic process and its progress was only possible through the continuity of democracy.

On the occasion, President of Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Shahid Zuberi, Member Sindh Bar Council Naeem Qureshi and Advocate Riaz Affandi also spoke.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Supreme Court Governor Democracy Lawyers Progress Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

20 minutes ago
 United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.