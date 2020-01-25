UrduPoint.com
President Grieved Over Deadly Earthquake With Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed deep grief over the deaths and destruction caused the deadly earthquake hitting the eastern Turkish province on Friday.

"The people of Pakistan share the grief over their Turkish brethren and stand by them," the president remarked.

He also prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in the tragedy.

According to Turkish official news agency, the deadly earthquake hitting eastern Turkey had killed more than 20 people and injured above 1,000 others.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province at 2055 hours local time on Friday, with its epicenter in Sivrice district which also impacted the neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.

