President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rains in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by the heavy rains in Quetta.

The president prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also asked the authorities concerned to provided all possible assistance to the people hit by the rains.