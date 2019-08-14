President hoists national flag

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held here in connection with the Independence Day(14 August) .

The main ceremony held at the Convention Center,Islamabad, was attended by senior civil and military leadership and a large number of people.

After flag hosting ceremony, the national anthem was played.