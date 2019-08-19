UrduPoint.com
President Of Pakistan Confers Military Awards To Pakistan Navy Officers For Outstanding Performance During Indo Pak Standoff

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:59 AM

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred military medals and honours upon valiant sons of the soil for their remarkable performance during recent standoff

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred military medals and honours upon valiant sons of the soil for their remarkable performance during recent standoff.

During post Pulwama standoff, Indian Navy deviously deployed its submarine against Pakistan. However, owing to the professionalism and dexterity, the valiant Pakistan Navy aviation officers, Lieutenant Commander Humair Iftikhar and Lieutenant Commander Khurram Daud onboard Pakistan Navy’s P3C Orion Aircraft successfully detected and blocked the Indian Navy Submarine from entering into Pakistani waters.

Likewise, Pakistan Navy Submarines remained discreetly deployed in adversary areas to thwart enemy’s nefarious designs. In recognition of acts of gallantry and valour during the crisis, Captain Syed Ailya Hassan Pakistan Navy and Lieutenant Commander Humair Iftikhar were conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat and Lieutenant Commander Khurram Daud was awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

President Dr Arif Alvi has also approved military & civil awards to Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy. The awards include 03 Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), 02 Sitara-e-Basalat, 08 Tamgha-e-Basalat, 14 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 13 Tamgha-e Imtaiz (Military).

In addition, 04 awards of Imtiazi Sanad and 98 awards of Tamgha-e- Khidmat (Military) have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letter of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff was also awarded to 66 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/Sailors and civilians in recognition of excellence and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

