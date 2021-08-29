- Home
President Offers Condolences
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the house of Ameer Bukhsh Bhutto here on Sunday to condole demise of his father Mumtaz Bhutto.
Dr. Arif Alvi offered 'Fateha' and prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.
