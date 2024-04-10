President Offers Eid Prayers In Nawabshah
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 10:00 AM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers here on Wednesday.
The President prayed for the security progress and prosperity of the country.
Later he met with the people in the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings with them.
