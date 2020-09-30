President pays tribute to deceased Kuwait Amir on strengthening Pak-Kuwait ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

In a condolence message to the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti nation, the President prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

He paid tribute to Sheikh Sabah for his efforts in strengthening relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.