President pays tribute to Pak Army soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday paid tribute to the soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in an attack in Lakki Marwat on January 10.

Talking to the family members of Sepoy Muhammad Afzal and Abrar Hussan over telephone, the president offered deep condolence and prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyred in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the family members of the martyrs.

The president, on behalf of the entire nation saluted the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country's security.