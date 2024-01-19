Open Menu

President Pays Tribute To Pak Army Soldiers

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

President pays tribute to Pak Army soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday paid tribute to the soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in an attack in Lakki Marwat on January 10.

Talking to the family members of Sepoy Muhammad Afzal and Abrar Hussan over telephone, the president offered deep condolence and prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyred in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the family members of the martyrs.

The president, on behalf of the entire nation saluted the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the country's security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Army Martyrs Shaheed Lakki Marwat January Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

2 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

22 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

22 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

24 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

24 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan