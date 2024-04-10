Open Menu

President, PM Exchange Eid Greetings

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 10:40 AM

President, PM exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged greetings of Eid ul Fitr.

They expressed best wishes for each other.

