President, PM Resolve To Steer Country Out Of Prevailing Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari wherein they expressed their resolve to steer the country out of prevailing challenges.

In the meeting, they discussed the country's overall political and economic situation, a President House press release said.

The meeting also featured the deliberations on the measures to extend relief to the masses during the Holy Ramazan.

