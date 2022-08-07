President PML-Q for showing full support to Pak Army

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that politicians should show full solidarity with the Pakistan army by ignoring expediency.

In his statement on Sunday, he said that Pakistan Army helped and served the nation in every calamity and difficult time.

The army, he said, had been playing an important role and made sacrifices in the restoration of law & order and in elimination of terrorism.

The entire nation equally shared the grief and sorrow of the families of the martyrs of Lasbela tragedy, he said.

He said that everything was tolerable but the propaganda campaign against Pak army was unacceptable could not tolerated.

Chaudhry said the politicians should ignore their selfish reasons and stood by the army when its loosing its 'jawans' while facilitating flood-victims and safeguarding the nation.

He added that politicians should keep the political issues and expediencies aside and make the propaganda campaign against Pak army a failure.