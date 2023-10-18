President PPP Balochistan Chapter calls on Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan Chapter Mir Changez Khan Jamali Wednesday called on the Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House.

The deliberations delved into a diverse array of vital issues that currently impact the province of Balochistan, said a news release.

The discussion touched upon pivotal subjects, including the prevailing political landscape, the state of law and order, and the intricate economic framework within Balochistan.

During the meeting, Mir Changez Khan Jamali offered invaluable insights and perspectives on these multifaceted matters.

The exchange not only fostered a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the province but also underscored the collaborative efforts between the provincial leadership and the Senate in addressing and resolving these critical issues.