President, Punjab governor discuss govt affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to discuss the government affairs and other matters.

The president reached Governor's House where Ch Mohammad Sarwar welcomed him.

During the meeting, the governor apprised the president about the steps taken by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for provision of clean drinking water to people. He also briefed the president about reforms and other initiatives, launched in the universities.