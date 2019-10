(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Friday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

The president and Senate chairman tied black ribbons inscribed with # IMKASHMIR to each others to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.