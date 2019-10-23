UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Greater Pak-Japan Collaboration In Trade, Human Resource Fields

Wed 23rd October 2019

President stresses greater Pak-Japan collaboration in trade, human resource fields

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed greater collaboration between Pakistan and Japan in the fields of investment, trade, human resource development and people-to-people contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed greater collaboration between Pakistan and Japan in the fields of investment, trade, human resource development and people-to-people contacts.

The President expressed these views in a meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at his office in Tokyo, says a message received here from Japan.

President Alvi said with a young Pakistan having 60 percent of its population below the age of 30 and a greying and shrinking population in Japan, the two countries could exploit the potential to benefit their economies.

The President expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives caused by the recent Typhoon Hagibis in Japan and wished the injured early recovery.

The President felicitated the Prime Minister on the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan and hoped that the new Japanese era "Reiwa" would bring more prosperity and well-being for the friendly people of Japan.

He mentioned the worsening situation of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and requested the Prime Minister to impress upon India to restore the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Abe expressed his gratitude to the President for attending the coronation ceremony and expressed hope that such exchanges would help in further enhancing the bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan.

