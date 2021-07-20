UrduPoint.com
President Stresses Upon Helping Poor, Needy On Eid Ul Azha

Tue 20th July 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon the people to extend all possible help and support to the poor and the needy on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message on Eid ul Azha, 1442 Hijra being observed across the country on Wednesday, the president felicitated the Pakistani nation and the whole Muslim Ummah on the holy occasion and expressed his best wishes.

He said the day rekindled the lessons of supreme sacrifices and obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day reminded that Allah Almighty had tested His pious personalities through different ordeals and it was a lesson for us to remain prepared and determined for any test in life.

Giving sacrifices to achieve an objective, was a key to success, he observed.

The president said the world was passing through coronavirus pandemic which had badly affected the humanity across the world. Even the big and powerful governments had failed to provide relief to their people, he said.

He appealed to the nation to strictly observe coronavirus precautionary measures including wearing of masks, hand washing and social distancing, so that they could succeed in overcoming the global challenge with determination.

