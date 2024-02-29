President Summons NA Session On Feb 29
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the newly elected National Assembly on February 29.
The president, accorded his approval for summoning of the session with the expectations to resolve the issue of reserved seats within 21 days after the conduct of the general elections, President Secretariat Press Wing, on Wednesday, said in a press statement.
The president always acted upon his oath and maintained principles of impartiality, it was added.
