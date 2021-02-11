PREVIEW: Navies of 45 States to Participate in AMAN Drills in Pakistan on February 11-16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russia, China and dozens of other countries from ASEAN, the African Union, the EU, the Gulf Cooperation Council and NATO will take part in the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 2021 near Pakistan's port city of Karachi on February 11-16.

The drills, consisting of harbor and sea phases, aim to enhance coordination and mutual understanding between the naval forces. Harbor activities will include seminars, discussions, demonstrations and international get-togethers. The sea phase will have tactical maneuvers on anti-piracy, counterterrorism, gunnery firing, and search and rescue.

The hallmark of the sea phase will be International Fleet Review, which will be attended by national and foreign dignitaries, according to the press release issued by Pakistan's Naval Headquarters.

According to the statement, the exercise's objectives include enhancing interoperability with the regional and extra-regional navies acting as a bridge between the regions, displaying a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain, projecting a positive image of Pakistan as a country contributing towards regional peace and stability.

The naval drills in the territorial waters of Pakistan will be followed by the International Maritime Conference designed to provide a common forum for information sharing and mutual understanding.

At AMAN 2021, Russia will be represented by the forces of the Black Sea Fleet, including a frigate, a patrol ship, a rescue tug, a Marine Corps unit, a demining squad and a sea-based helicopter. The Russian crews and delegation of 20 senior officials are expected to interact with foreign colleagues to enhance efforts on combating piracy and protecting the international trade routes.

NATO and Russia will be interacting in the different harbor and sea activities and exchange views during roundtable discussions for the first time in the history of AMAN drills.

The word "aman" in urdu means "peace," and the motto of the drills, "Together for Peace," reflects the importance and united resolve of all participating countries for collaborative maritime security, according to the statement.

The exercise is organized by the Pakistan Navy since 2007 every two years. As many as 46 countries and 115 observers participated in AMAN 2019 exercises.