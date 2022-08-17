UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Electricity, Oil To Be Reduced In October: Khurram Dastgir

Published August 17, 2022

Prices of electricity, oil to be reduced in October: Khurram Dastgir

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that all out efforts were being made to reduce the prices of electricity and oil in next two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that all out efforts were being made to reduce the prices of electricity and oil in next two months.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the oil and electricity prices would come down in October.

The government, he said had to take hard decisions for country's interest.

He said, the people were facing trouble due to weak economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

He said Pakistan had to face economic challenges because of Imran Khan's poor governance.

He assured that the Pakistan Muslim League- (Nawaz) was taking all possible measures to provide relief to masses.

In reply to a question about agreement with International monetary fund (IMF), he said, the government had made a reasonable agreements with IMF.

He said, the government was taking all important measures to extend maximum relief to poor masses.

