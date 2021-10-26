UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum As New DG ISI

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as the new Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will replace the incumbent DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on November 20.

The selection process was finalized after the prime minister interviewed a panel of nominee officers, recommended in a summary, sent by the Ministry of Defence, followed by a consultation meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa this afternoon.

"The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of ... Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum ... as director general Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary," a notification issued by the Prime Minister Office dated October 26 said.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff General Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan for consultation over the appointment.

The PM Media Office in a statement said "the meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process about the timing of change of command in ISI and the selection of the new DG ISI".

"During this process, a list of officers was received from the Ministry of Defence. The Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees," the PM Office said.

It said: "After detailed consultative process, the name of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI".

