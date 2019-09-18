(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived here on Wednesday to inaugurated 24/7 opening of Torkham border was briefed over one-year performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government at Governor House

The Prime Minister met with provincial cabinet members and reviewed the one year performance of the government.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Queshi, KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Advisor to KP CM on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir and Chief Secretary KP Salim Khan were also present on the occasion.