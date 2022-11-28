UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Conveys Condolences To President Widodo Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday offered condolence to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the loss of precious lives and assets due to an earthquake that hit West Java region, last week

In a telephone conversation held with the Indonesian president, the prime minister observed that the people of Pakistan could feel the anguish of their Indonesian brothers and sister, having recently suffered immensely due to natural calamities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Thanking the president for the assistance provided by the Government of Indonesia for the victims of floods in Pakistan, the prime minister offered to extend Pakistan's support for relief efforts underway in Indonesia.

More Stories From Pakistan

