UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In China Plane Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Prime Minister expresses deep grief over loss of lives in China plane crash

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his deep grief over loss of lives in a passenger plane crash in China and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his deep grief over loss of lives in a passenger plane crash in China and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the passenger plane crash in China.

We share the grief of our Chinese brothers and sisters and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families."According to CGTN, a Boeing 737 passenger jetliner with 132 people on board crashed into a mountainous area in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Monday.

The crashed plane, belonging to China Eastern Airlines, was flying from the southwestern city of Kunming to south China's Guangzhou City when it lost contact over the city of Wuzhou.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister China Twitter Wuzhou Guangzhou Kunming From Share

Recent Stories

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

8 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash i ..

Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash in China - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 US Cannot Confirm Russia Hypersonic Missile Strike ..

US Cannot Confirm Russia Hypersonic Missile Strike in Ukraine But Says Certainly ..

8 minutes ago
 UK-Iranian National Slams Government for Taking 6 ..

UK-Iranian National Slams Government for Taking 6 Years to Secure Her Release Fr ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI trying to protect political system from horse- ..

PTI trying to protect political system from horse-trading: Shibli Faraz

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for enhanced bilateral cooperation ..

Prime Minister for enhanced bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan in diverse fie ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>