Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the "impressive victory" in the presidential election.

"Heartiest congratulations to my friend President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (of Uzbekistan) on impressive victory in Presidential elections.

People of brotherly Uzbekistan have again reposed their trust in his able leadership," the prime minister said on Twitter.

The prime minister said he looked forward to continued productive engagement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbek media, around 16.21 million citizens took part in the voting, which is 80.4% of the total number of voters included in the lists. Incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev won more than 80.1% of the votes in the presidential elections.