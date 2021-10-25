UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev On Re-election As Uzbek President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:54 PM

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the "impressive victory" in the presidential election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the "impressive victory" in the presidential election.

"Heartiest congratulations to my friend President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (of Uzbekistan) on impressive victory in Presidential elections.

People of brotherly Uzbekistan have again reposed their trust in his able leadership," the prime minister said on Twitter.

The prime minister said he looked forward to continued productive engagement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbek media, around 16.21 million citizens took part in the voting, which is 80.4% of the total number of voters included in the lists. Incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev won more than 80.1% of the votes in the presidential elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Uzbekistan Media Million

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

2 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

2 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

2 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

7 minutes ago
 US stocks pause ahead of earnings from tech giants ..

US stocks pause ahead of earnings from tech giants

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.