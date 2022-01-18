UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Improving PIA's Performance, Provide Best Aviation Services

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Prime Minister for improving PIA's performance, provide best aviation services

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to improve the performance of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to improve the performance of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines.

The prime minister, chairing a high level meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the aviation, called for ensuring the provision of the best aviation services to the people.

The prime minister also emphasized the launch of a competitive process in the country to ensure better service delivery to the passengers.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Tarin and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Best PIA

Recent Stories

Engage Africa policy infuses new dynamic in Pakist ..

Engage Africa policy infuses new dynamic in Pakistan's ties with Africa: Qureshi ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualif ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualification cases

2 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital faces life-saving drugs shortage

Nishtar Hospital faces life-saving drugs shortage

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt boosts development process: CM

Punjab govt boosts development process: CM

2 minutes ago
 EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses ..

EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses for People With Weak Immune Sy ..

5 minutes ago
 FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar e ..

FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar equipment

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.