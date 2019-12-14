Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ali Amin

Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the honest and courageous leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized the Kashmir issue in an effective manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ):Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the honest and courageous leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized the Kashmir issue in an effective manner.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had informed the world about international and regional threats due to this core issue between Pakistan and India.

He said whole Kashmir valley was bleeding as the Indian forces were killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights violations.

He asked the world community to break its silence on the Kashmir dispute and come forward to halt the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He termed the continuous curfew in the occupied Kashmir since last five months as collective genocide of Kashmiris and almost ten thousand people were arrested during this period.

The minister said everyone should have to avoid doing politics or political point scoring, adding the whole nation was united over the Kashmir issue.

He said Azadi March of the Jammiat Ulema -e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) had diverted attention from the Kashmir issue and Mulana Fazlur Rehman was responsible in that regard.

He said India was involved in open violations of human rights but the international community was not playing its due role for stopping it, adding it was responsibility of the United Nations (UN) to resolve this core issue as it had passed resolutions over the Kashmir issue.

The government was making efforts to hold the session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as SAARC for the purpose.

Ali Amin said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and they would get fruitful results soon because this issue would not go in vain.

He said Pakistan was a peace loving country and believed in negotiations and dialogue but it should not be considered as its weakness.

People of the Occupied valley knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had the capacity to resolve Kashmir issue, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was not responsible for present inflation but it was working to decrease inflation in the country and it would never make any compromise over its principle or objective.