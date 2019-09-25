UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Holds Bilateral Meeting With Egyptian President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:49 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a bilateral meeting with President of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan had a bilateral meeting with President of Egypt Abdul Fattah Al Sisi, on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Recalling their meeting earlier this year on the sidelines of OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Summit in Makkah, both the leaders reaffirmed their common desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across the range of areas.

It was also agreed to sustain the momentum through regular high level exchanges between the two countries, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.� The prime minister apprised President Sisi of the aftermath of India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August that posed grave risk to regional peace and security.

Referring to the on-going human rights abuses the in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), he emphasized the urgent need for lifting curfew and other restrictions placed on the Kashmiri population for over 50 days.

The prime minister further stressed the need for the international community to play its role in facilitating a just and durable solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.�Both the leaders also exchanged views on the regional situation. In this context, the prime minister underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in the interest of peace and security.

