Prime Minister Imran Khan Leaves For Saudi Arabia On One-day Visit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia on one-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday left for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on one-day visit where he would hold meetings with the Saudi leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday left for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on one-day visit where he would hold meetings with the Saudi leadership.

According to a press release of Prime Minister Office media press wing, during his one-day stay, he would hold meetings with the Saudi leadership.

The discussions between the two sides would cover bilateral matters and recent developments in the regional context.

The prime minister would also pay respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) in Madina.

