Prime Minister Imran Khan likely to give important responsibilities to Sardar Sikandar Hayat

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared a massive plan for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to handover important responsibilities to AJK experienced politician and former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.The inner sources Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to give important responsibility to Senior AJK Politician Sardar Sikander Hayat.According to the details, PTI can't take power without dividing communities and powerful tribes within Kashmir.

AJK leader Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch. has prepared a plan to divide Rajput tribes throughout AJK through Sardar Siknadar Hayat Khan.Sikander Hayat would make a Rajput Block in Kashmir like the PML-N done in past.

The future strategy has also been finalized in the meeting Zulfi Bukhari with Sikander Hayat.

Different tasks have been given to Tariq Farooq and Ghulam Shah Qadir.According to the sources important political issues were discussed during the meeting of Sultan Mehmood Choudhry and Sardar Sikander Hayat with PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Sultan Choudhry briefed Imran Khan about the poor performance and non cooperation of his party in Kashmir and said that the only way of making PTI stronger in Kashmir is to join Former Prime Minister Sikander Hayat in the party.

Sikander Hayat can perform a vital role in dividing communities in Kashmir. The sources also said that Muslim Conference in the leadership of Tariq Farooq and Sultan Mehmood Choudhry with Shah Ghulam Qadir will also participate in the upcoming election.