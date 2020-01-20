UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Likely To Give Important Responsibilities To Sardar Sikandar Hayat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan likely to give important responsibilities to Sardar Sikandar Hayat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared a massive plan for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to handover important responsibilities to AJK experienced politician and former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared a massive plan for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to handover important responsibilities to AJK experienced politician and former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.The inner sources Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to give important responsibility to Senior AJK Politician Sardar Sikander Hayat.According to the details, PTI can't take power without dividing communities and powerful tribes within Kashmir.

AJK leader Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch. has prepared a plan to divide Rajput tribes throughout AJK through Sardar Siknadar Hayat Khan.Sikander Hayat would make a Rajput Block in Kashmir like the PML-N done in past.

The future strategy has also been finalized in the meeting Zulfi Bukhari with Sikander Hayat.

Different tasks have been given to Tariq Farooq and Ghulam Shah Qadir.According to the sources important political issues were discussed during the meeting of Sultan Mehmood Choudhry and Sardar Sikander Hayat with PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Sultan Choudhry briefed Imran Khan about the poor performance and non cooperation of his party in Kashmir and said that the only way of making PTI stronger in Kashmir is to join Former Prime Minister Sikander Hayat in the party.

Sikander Hayat can perform a vital role in dividing communities in Kashmir. The sources also said that Muslim Conference in the leadership of Tariq Farooq and Sultan Mehmood Choudhry with Shah Ghulam Qadir will also participate in the upcoming election.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim

Recent Stories

PM Khan to meet President Trump on sidelines of WE ..

4 minutes ago

PTI has one-week time to save Punjab govt

16 minutes ago

Vision 2025 worked out by Sindh Govt specifies com ..

58 seconds ago

Senate Standing Committees on Petroleum meeting he ..

1 minute ago

Provision of education, health facilities among pr ..

1 minute ago

Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.