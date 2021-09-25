Prime Minister Imran Khan presents real picture of Afghanistan in his speech to UNGA: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a tru picture of Afghanistan during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Taking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had asked the international community to play its role in support of Afghanistan government to address their issues.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the forum that Pakistan had faced the terrorism lonely after its allies in 'war against terror' left it alone when the terrorism was on its peak.

He said the Indian media's fuss after the Prime Minister Imran Khan's address proved that the premier highlighted the Kashmir issue in its true perspective.