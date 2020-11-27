Prime Minister lauds US singer for her efforts in retiring Kavan to Cambodian elephant sanctuary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appreciated the efforts, campaign and the role of US celebrity singer Cher in retiring Kavan to an elephant sanctuary in Cambodia, He observed that it was indeed a happy moment for all of them that after giving joy and happiness to the people of Islamabad and Pakistan for about 35 years, Kavan would now be able to retire with other elephants in a specialized sanctuary in Cambodia.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to singer Cher, who called on him here.

He also invited the US singer to participate and contribute towards the government's initiative for the expansion of protected areas, to which she kindly agreed.

On the occasion, Cher applauded the prime minister for his government's key initiatives to ensure a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

She said both the "Protected Areas Initiative" and the "10 billion Tree Tsunami" initiative of the government were highly commendable and praiseworthy as the nature based tools for climate mitigation.

Cher also offered her support for furthering the green initiatives through her organization "Free the Wild" and thanked the prime minister.

Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change and in charge of the Prime Minister's green drive Malik Amin Aslam was also present during the meeting.