Prime Minister meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday met President of China Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held in Bishkek.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister was accompanied by Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar.

The prime minister is attending the summit, at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who would chair the meeting.

Besides Pakistan, SCO members comprising China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The SCO Observers include Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia.