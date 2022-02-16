UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Offers Condolences On Death Of Ghulam Akbar, Bhatti's Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Prime Minister offers condolences on death of Ghulam Akbar, Bhatti's wife

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of Chief Editor Al-Akhbar Ghulam Akbar and the wife of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of Chief Editor Al-Akhbar Ghulam Akbar and the wife of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti.

He said Ghulam Akbar was a media veteran and a man of strong convictions and principles, he tweeted.

The prime minister also extended condolences to the bereaved family of Ghulam Akbar.

Meanwhile, in a separate condolence message, the prime minister expressed grief over the death of spouse of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Wife Man Family Media Irshad Bhatti

Recent Stories

Cavusoglu Holds Phone Conversations With Lavrov, K ..

Cavusoglu Holds Phone Conversations With Lavrov, Kuleba - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlemen ..

Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlement

45 seconds ago
 Biden to hold phone talks with Scholz Wednesday: W ..

Biden to hold phone talks with Scholz Wednesday: W.House

46 seconds ago
 111 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

111 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

50 seconds ago
 CM seeks report on murder of mother, daughter

CM seeks report on murder of mother, daughter

4 minutes ago
 Biden Will Talk to Scholz on Wednesday to Continue ..

Biden Will Talk to Scholz on Wednesday to Continue Coordination on Ukraine - Whi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>