ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of Chief Editor Al-Akhbar Ghulam Akbar and the wife of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti.

He said Ghulam Akbar was a media veteran and a man of strong convictions and principles, he tweeted.

The prime minister also extended condolences to the bereaved family of Ghulam Akbar.

Meanwhile, in a separate condolence message, the prime minister expressed grief over the death of spouse of senior journalist Irshad Bhatti.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.