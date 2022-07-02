Prime Minister orders investigation into illegal collection of FDE at airports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took strict notice of collection of Rs 50,000 federal excise duty from passengers at the airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took strict notice of collection of Rs 50,000 Federal excise duty from passengers at the airports.

He expressed strong displeasure at collection of federal excise duty from passengers at the airports.

He directed that the illegal order to collect federal excise duty at the airports should be immediately revoked and the practice of causing trouble to the passengers should be discontinued immediately.

He ordered investigation into the collection of federal excise duty.

He said it should be investigated as to how the excise duty was collected from the passengers without approval of the cabinet.

He instructed the finance minister that after an immediate inquiry, strict action under the law should be taken against those responsible for the illegal act.

He said those who inflicted suffering on the passengers had no right to hold their posts.

The PM asked the finance minister to return the money to the passengers from whom federal excise duty was collected.

He called for immediate implementation of his orders and submission of report after action against the persons responsible.