UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Distribute Ehsaas Cards In Karachi On Three Years' Ehsaas Completion

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Prime Minister to distribute Ehsaas Cards in Karachi on three years' Ehsaas completion

Prime Minister, Imran Khan is likely to distribute Ehsaas Cards among the beneficiaries during his visit to Karachi on March 9 (Wednesday), to mark three years of Ehsaas Program completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister, Imran Khan is likely to distribute Ehsaas Cards among the beneficiaries during his visit to Karachi on March 9 (Wednesday), to mark three years of Ehsaas Program completion.

Amongst other engagements, he will also interact with Ehsaas beneficiaries from Sindh. The event will be held at Governor House. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar will brief him on the successful deployment of anti-poverty programmes of Ehsaas in Sindh.

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail; Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and other Parliamentarians are also expected to join the event.

The PM will also distribute Ehsaas Cards among Ehsaas beneficiaries from Sindh.

These beneficiaries have been identified through Ehsaas' National Socio-economic Registry Survey which was completed recently, said a news release issued here.

Since its launch in March 2019, different programmes of Ehsaas including Ehsaas Kafaalat, Ehsaas School Stipends, Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships, Ehsaas Interest Free Loans, Ehsaas Amdan, model Panagahs and Ehsaas Langars and several others have successfully been implemented across Sindh province to uplift the poorest populations.

Under Ehsaas Kafaalat, 1.311 million poorest households are benefitting from the six-monthly stipends of Rs.14,000.

Payment to new Kafaalat beneficiaries is underway provincewide, like in other parts of the country.

During COVID-19, Ehsaas Emergency Cash was delivered to 4.59 million poorest families in all districts of Sindh.

Through the end-to-end digital survey of Ehsaas, more than 9.6 million households have been surveyed in Sindh. 107 Ehsaas registration desks have also been opened at Tehsil level in Sindh to transit the registry into a dynamic database.

To-date, over 1.

8 million children aged 4 to 22 years are currently benefiting from the Ehsaas School Stipends in every union council of Sindh. The programme aspires to bring out of school children to school.

Currently, 10 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers have also been established in Sindh to address stunting. Ehsaas will open Nashonuma Centers across all districts of Sindh by the end of this year.

In the last three years, the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme has awarded 10,300 need-cum-merit scholarships to deserving yet brilliant students studying in 26 public universities of Sindh.

Through recently launched Ehsaas Rashan Riayat, federal government is also providing its 35 percent share of subsidy in Sindh.

In the province, federal share of subsidy worth Rs. 350/month will be granted for each eligible family on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee and cooking oil.

Under the National Poverty Graduation Initiative of Ehsaas, 173,574 families (69 percent women) have been provided Ehsaas interest free loans in 18 districts of Sindh to set up small enterprises.

Through Ehsaas Amdan, 45,098 families (97 percent women) in seven districts of Sindh had been granted small livelihoods assets for their poverty graduation.

To serve the daily wage earners with free boarding and lodging and free meals in Sindh, under eight model Panagahs, and eight food Trucks and Langars have also been operationalized under Prime Minister's Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas.

Currently, Pakistan's first precision safety net, Ehsaas Tahafuz is fully functional in Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Gambat to protect the vulnerable patients from catastrophic health expenditures. Programme is being upscaled this year.

Several enhancements are also being planned for the people of Sindh under the umbrella of Ehsaas, to expand the scale and scope of Ehsaas interventions in the province, particularly Ehsaas Tahafuz and One Window Ehsaas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Oil Visit Gambat Ali Haider March Women 2019 Family Event All From Government Share Million Flour

Recent Stories

Any conspiracy against PTI to be foiled: SACM

Any conspiracy against PTI to be foiled: SACM

2 minutes ago
 World should prioritize girls in COVID-19 recovery ..

World should prioritize girls in COVID-19 recovery: UNICEF

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Sibi b ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Sibi blast

2 minutes ago
 PSCA celebrates Int'l Women Day

PSCA celebrates Int'l Women Day

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for construction of high-rise build ..

Prime Minister for construction of high-rise buildings in Capital to stem odd ex ..

4 minutes ago
 Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

Opposition blackmailing govt. to seek NRO: AJK PM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>