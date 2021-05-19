Prime Minister to inaugurate industrial workers' flats in Regi Lalma

Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate 2056 flats constructed for industrial workers in Regi Lalma here tomorrow (Wednesday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate 2056 flats constructed for industrial workers in Regi Lalma here tomorrow (Wednesday).

Provincial Minister expressed these views while talking to media and reviewing the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit on Wednesday. Secretary Labor Akbar Khan, Secretary Workers Welfare board Dr. Bilal, Directors Asif Majeed, Irfan llah Muhammad Abrar, Anwar Khan and Taj Wali Syed were also present.

The total cost of flats is Rs 5.60 billion. The process of allotting these flats will also start from tomorrow. The price of each flat will be Rs.2.6 million out of which Rs.0.3 million will be paid by the government subsidy and the remaining amount will be paid in installments.

The Labor Complex has all the facilities including drinking water, roads, mosques, schools, parks and grounds.

He said that four large tube wells and overhead tanks have been constructed in the labor complex.

Besides, electricity and gas have also been provided. He said that those working in industries for three years would be eligible for these flats.

The provincial minister said that the Labor Complex project, which started in Phase One 2011 and Phase Two 2013, was hampered by funding due to opposition in the Federal Government and the project was delayed.

He also paid tributes to Zulfi Bukhari, Advisor to the Prime Minister, who on every occasion not only disbursed funds but also provided guidance.

He said that this is the first project in which the workers will be allotted houses in a transparent manner. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants maximum facilities to be provided to the workers. He said that we should not burden the workers in any way.

The Workers Welfare Board in the province has enough land in Hattar, Mardan, Nowshera and Peshawar on which there are plans to build more residential flats for the workers.